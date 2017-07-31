Arsenal and Liverpool Target Is Roma’s Riyad Mahrez Alternative

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are prepared to switch their attention to Arsenal and Liverpool target Lucas Vazquez if they cannot thrash out a deal with Leicester City for Riyad Mahrez.



The Giallorossi have been working overtime to reach an agreement with the Foxes for Mahrez.











The Serie A side have made multiple offers, but are yet to find common ground with Leicester and as such are increasingly thinking about to whom they might turn should the situation not change.



According to Sky Italia, the man in Roma's mind is Real Madrid winger Vazquez.





The Real Madrid star has been linked with leaving the Bernabeu this summer, with Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool alive to his talent after a fine last season in a white shirt .