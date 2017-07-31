Couldn’t Turn Down Jose Mourinho – Nemanja Matic Completes Manchester United Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have confirmed the signature of Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Premier League champions Chelsea on a three-year contract with an option for a further year.



Matic, a two-time Premier League winner, was left out of Chelsea’s pre-season tour in anticipation of a move this summer with Juventus and Manchester United vying for his signature.











However, Manchester United have beaten off competition from the Italian champions and the Serbian has joined the Premier League giants for a reported fee of £40m.



Mourinho brought Matic back to Stamford Bridge from Benfica when he was Chelsea manager in January 2014 and the Serbian won a league title under the Portuguese.





The midfielder revealed his excitement about working under his old manager again following completing his move to Manchester United.

Matic told the club’s official website: "I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.



"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them.



"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."



Mourinho is also looking forward to welcoming his former Chelsea player into his Manchester United squad and said: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.



"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."



Matic, who becomes Mourinho’s third signing of this summer at Old Trafford, clocked up 154 appearances for Chelsea and won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during his two stints with the Blues.

