Diego Costa Getting Impatient With Atletico Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Diego Costa will consider other options this summer if Atletico Madrid don’t make a move for him soon this summer.



Antonio Conte has moved forward with his plans for next season at Chelsea without Costa and the striker has been asked to leave the club in the summer.











Costa wants to return to Atletico Madrid and has done everything possible to make sure that the transfer happens but the Spanish giants have been sluggish in their efforts.



Diego Simeone wants the 28-year-old in his squad but Atletico Madrid are yet to even open talks with Chelsea in order take Costa back to the Spanish capital this summer.





Costa is even prepared to wait until January to play for the club because of their transfer ban but patience is wearing thin in the striker’s camp because of Atletico Madrid’s sluggishness.

And according to Spanish sports daily Marca, the Brazil-born striker is prepared to ask his agent Jorge Mendes to start talking with other clubs if Atletico Madrid don’t make a move soon.



With only a month left in the transfer window, Costa is keen to get his future sorted out soon and has been left frustrated with the way Atletico Madrid have gone about their business.



AC Milan are also interested in the Chelsea striker and a path to Italy could open for Costa if Atletico Madrid continue to dilly-dally in the transfer saga.

