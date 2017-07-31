XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2017 - 11:12 BST

French Goalkeeper On Sunderland And Nottingham Forest’s Radar

 




Veteran French goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso has emerged as a possible target for Championship pair Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper is a free agent this summer after his contract with Bordeaux expired at the end of last season and he is keen to find a new club soon.




Montpellier were considering signing him, but nothing emerged from their tentative interest and he is also under consideration by clubs in the English Championship.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Carrasco is on the wish list of Nottingham Forest and Sunderland and the goalkeeper is not averse to the idea of moving to England.
 


However, neither club are yet to make any concrete move to sign the Frenchman and the goalkeeper is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible.  

Carrasco has a concrete offer on his table from Sporting Lisbon and the veteran goalkeeper is seriously considering moving to Portugal this summer.

He has been offered the chance to become the first choice goalkeeper by the Portuguese giants, but negotiations have slowed down over the last few days, with wages believed to be the sticking point.

The former Marseille man had a short stint at Crystal Palace in the early 2000s and could be back again in England this summer if Sporting Lisbon don’t move quickly enough to secure his signature.
 