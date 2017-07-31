French Goalkeeper On Sunderland And Nottingham Forest’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Veteran French goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso has emerged as a possible target for Championship pair Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.



The 35-year-old goalkeeper is a free agent this summer after his contract with Bordeaux expired at the end of last season and he is keen to find a new club soon.











Montpellier were considering signing him, but nothing emerged from their tentative interest and he is also under consideration by clubs in the English Championship.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Carrasco is on the wish list of Nottingham Forest and Sunderland and the goalkeeper is not averse to the idea of moving to England.





However, neither club are yet to make any concrete move to sign the Frenchman and the goalkeeper is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible.

Carrasco has a concrete offer on his table from Sporting Lisbon and the veteran goalkeeper is seriously considering moving to Portugal this summer.



He has been offered the chance to become the first choice goalkeeper by the Portuguese giants, but negotiations have slowed down over the last few days, with wages believed to be the sticking point.



The former Marseille man had a short stint at Crystal Palace in the early 2000s and could be back again in England this summer if Sporting Lisbon don’t move quickly enough to secure his signature.

