It’s How He Does It – Per Mertesacker Impressed With Arsenal Target

Per Mertesacker has revealed his admiration for Manchester United and Arsenal linked Emil Forsberg and his style of play.



The Swede played a key role in RB Leipzig’s rapid rise from the second tier of German football to second place in the Bundesliga last season.











Forsberg has been one of the main creative forces of the RB Leipzig side and has been linked with a move away from Germany with clubs in England and Italy interested.



AC Milan and Manchester United are believed to be keen to sign him and even Arsenal have been linked with having an interest in the Swede in the summer transfer window.





And Arsenal captain Mertesacker admits that there is lot to like about the RB Leipzig winger and the things he does when on the pitch.

Revealing his admiration for Forsberg, the defender told German daily Bild: “It’s how he reads the game and the ideas he has.



“He cuts in and increasingly cuts into the right side.”



RB Leipzig have been clear about not selling Forsberg and the player has also indicated that he going to continue at the club next season.

