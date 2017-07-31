Juventus Prepare To Put Arsenal Target Juan Cuadrado On Market, Three Serie A Clubs Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are preparing to put Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado up for sale if they succeed in signing Keita Balde from Lazio.



The Italian champions are locked in talks with Lazio as they attempt to do a deal for Keita, who is in to the final 12 months of his contract in Rome and netted an impressive 16 Serie A goals last season.











According to Italian daily La Stampa, if the Bianconeri succeed in taking Keita to Turin, they will put Cuadrado up for sale, inviting offers of around the €30m mark for the former Chelsea winger.



Cuadrado has been linked with a return to England with Arsenal, as Arsene Wenger seeks a player who can operate as a wing-back, but the Gunners are likely to have significant opposition from Serie A.





It is claimed that AC Milan, Inter and Roma are all keeping close tabs on Cuadrado's situation at Juventus .