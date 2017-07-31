Liverpool Won’t Sell Emre Can To Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are unwilling to sell Emre Can this summer, something which means Juventus are set to miss out on the Germany midfielder.



Juventus want to sign Can and have been putting a bid together to tempt Liverpool into selling a player who is now into the final year of his contract at Anfield.











But according to Italian radio station TMW Radio, Juventus will have to look elsewhere as Liverpool are not willing to put Can up for sale this summer.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a firm fan of the former Bayern Munich midfielder and does not want him to leave Merseyside.





If Can does not sign a new contract, Liverpool's stance means they are risking losing the midfielder for nothing next summer .