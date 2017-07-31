Serie A Giants Line Up Bid For Liverpool Linked Wonderkid Emre Mor

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina are keen to snap up Liverpool target Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund.



Liverpool have been strongly linked with having an interest in the 20-year-old attacker, but it is Fiorentina who are set to put in an effort to tempt him away from Germany.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Mor is viewed by Fiorentina as a good replacement for Khouma Babacar, who is wanted by Turkish champions Besiktas.



It is claimed that Fiorentina could soon put in a bid of €10m to test Dortmund's position on Mor.





It had been thought that Dortmund would look to send Mor out on loan to kick on with his development through regular first team football, but the German outfit are only prepared to consider an outright sale .