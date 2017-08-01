XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/08/2017 - 17:30 BST

AC Milan Could Keep Arsenal and Everton Target

 




AC Milan are ready to keep hold of forward M'Baye Niang, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton this summer.

Niang spent the second half of last season at Watford in the Premier League and his performances saw interest from Arsenal and Everton, while recently Fenerbahce have been doing their best to take him to Turkey.




It had been thought just a matter of time until AC Milan sold the former Caen man, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Niang is now in line to stay at the San Siro.

Rossoneri coach Vincenzo Montella has been pleased with Niang's work over pre-season and is now minded to keep him.
 


Niang clocked up all 90 minutes for AC Milan recently in a 1-0 Europa League win in Poland over Universitatea Craiova.

The forward made 18 appearances in Serie A for AC Milan last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists, before his loan to Watford.

He has a further two years left on his contract at the San Siro.
 