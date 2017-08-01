XRegister
06 October 2016

01/08/2017 - 11:58 BST

Agent of Tottenham Hotspur Target Suso Set For Crunch AC Milan Talks

 




Alessandro Lucci, the agent of Tottenham Hotspur target Suso, is set for talks with AC Milan over the future of the Spanish winger.

The former Liverpool winger is on Tottenham’s radar as Mauricio Pochettino is interested in taking him back to England during the summer transfer window.




AC Milan have been keen on offering him a new deal to extend his stay and even the player has been considering signing fresh terms with the Rossoneri despite interest from England.

He recently joined the clientele of Italian agent Lucci, who also represents AC Milan new boy Leonardo Bonucci, and he is set to meet the Rossoneri for talks over Suso.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Spaniard’s agent will soon meet the AC Milan hierarchy to discuss his client's future at the club going into the last month of the window.  

It is unclear whether the possibility of leaving AC Milan will be discussed, but the Rossoneri and Lucci are expected to discuss a new and improved deal for the winger.

The meeting is expected to clear some of the cloud over Suso’s future at AC Milan and despite speculation to the contrary, the Spaniard is expected to continue in Italy.
 