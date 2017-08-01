Not About Me Vs Rangers – Motherwell Star Gael Bigirimana

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell midfielder Gael Bigirimana has described his time at Rangers as frustrating, but insists that he isn't going to make a big issue out of it when his current side face his former one this Sunday.



The 23-year-old was sent out on loan at Rangers in 2015 but didn't even manage to feature in a single game for the Glasgow-based side during his five-month stay.











Rangers blamed his absence on a mystery illness and forced him to train on his own away from the main squad, before he got the opportunity to return to England and to his parent club Newcastle United.



A lot has changed since then, with the former Coventry City man now becoming a mainstay in midfield for Motherwell, having already featured four times for them in the Scottish League Cup group stage this season, helping the side finish as the leaders of Group F.





And while his new side prepare to play their first match of the new campaign against Rangers this weekend, the youngster insists that he won't let the pressure fall on himself only as the teams are always going to be bigger than the players.

Reflecting on his time at Ibrox, Bigirimana was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: “I didn’t even train with the team. I had to do my own individual sessions. I was at the training ground but I was training on my own.



“It was a medical situation but it’s in the past and I am here with another opportunity to play in the Scottish league, so I’m only looking forward really.



“There’s no point in digging up the things that have been buried. I believe Rangers had to protect themselves and that was the decision they made. It was out of my hands.



“It was [frustrating]. I wasn’t having a good time at Newcastle either in that period, so I just decided to stay there [Ibrox] and do sort of a five-month pre-season. These things happen in football.



“Obviously it’s going to be in the news because I was there and had the situation that happened, but I’m not looking to make it a big scenario.



"It’s not about me – it’s about Motherwell versus Rangers, not Bigi versus Rangers."

