06 October 2016

02/08/2017 - 22:00 BST

Arsenal and Man Utd Target Arturo Vidal Sold On Inter Switch, Agrees Outlines of Contract

 




Arsenal and Manchester United linked midfielder Arturo Vidal has agreed the outlines of a contract with Serie A club Inter and is ready to take up the challenge of dethroning former club Juventus.

Vidal has been repeatedly linked with leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United both mooted as potential destinations.




But it is Inter who are putting in the hard yards to sign the Chile international and, according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, have already reached an agreement on a contract with Vidal.

The Nerazzurri have sold the move to the midfielder, who is now fully on board with the idea of returning to Italy and helping Inter replace his former club Juventus at the summit of Italian football.
 


Inter have not yet managed to convince Bayern Munich to sell Vidal, but are set to try again soon and could go to between €50m and €60m to get their man.

Now 30 years old, Vidal turned out for Juventus between 2011 and 2015, before being snapped up by Bayern Munich.

The energetic midfielder has won two successive Bundesliga titles with the Bavarians and is now ready to return to Italy with Inter.
 