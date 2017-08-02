Arsenal and Man Utd Target Arturo Vidal Sold On Inter Switch, Agrees Outlines of Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester United linked midfielder Arturo Vidal has agreed the outlines of a contract with Serie A club Inter and is ready to take up the challenge of dethroning former club Juventus.



Vidal has been repeatedly linked with leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United both mooted as potential destinations.











But it is Inter who are putting in the hard yards to sign the Chile international and, according to Italian outlet FCInterNews, have already reached an agreement on a contract with Vidal.



The Nerazzurri have sold the move to the midfielder, who is now fully on board with the idea of returning to Italy and helping Inter replace his former club Juventus at the summit of Italian football.





Inter have not yet managed to convince Bayern Munich to sell Vidal, but are set to try again soon and could go to between €50m and €60m to get their man .