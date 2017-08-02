Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Targeted Winger Sets Heart On Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Yann Karamoh has set his heart on joining Serie A Giants Inter.



The winger caught the eye with his performances in France for Caen last season and his displays did not go unnoticed as several clubs show interest in snapping him up.











With Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham all keen, it had been thought Karamoh could be heading to the Premier League – but the winger wants something else.



According to Sky Italia, Karamoh has set his heart on joining Inter and is ready to reject approaches from England to make his dream happen.





Inter want to sign Karamoh for €5m and then send him on loan to Genoa .