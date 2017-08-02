XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/08/2017 - 16:49 BST

Fiorentina Pushing To Get Deal Done Soon For Liverpool Wing Target

 




Fiorentina have pressed the accelerator for the signature of Liverpool target Emre Mor and are looking to close out a deal with Borussia Dortmund soon.

The Serie A giants have taken concrete steps towards the Turkish talent over the last few days and recently tabled a bid worth €12m with the Bundesliga outfit.




Dortmund are willing to sell the player after an unconvincing first season in Germany and Mor has also attracted interest from Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp believed to be a fan.

However, La Viola have been doing all the running for Mor over the last few days and according to Italian radio station TMW Radio, the club are set to step up on their efforts to take him to Italy.
 


Fiorentina are looking to hold further talks with Dortmund to define an agreement and are keen to get a deal over the line for the 20-year-old winger as soon as possible.  

Mor joined Dortmund from Danish side Nordsjaelland last summer, but was only a bit part player at the Westfalenstadion, making just 12 appearances in the Bundesliga.

And it seems he is on the verge of leaving Dortmund after just one season, with Fiorentina expected to be his next destination despite interest from England.
 