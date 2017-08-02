Fiorentina Pushing To Get Deal Done Soon For Liverpool Wing Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have pressed the accelerator for the signature of Liverpool target Emre Mor and are looking to close out a deal with Borussia Dortmund soon.



The Serie A giants have taken concrete steps towards the Turkish talent over the last few days and recently tabled a bid worth €12m with the Bundesliga outfit.











Dortmund are willing to sell the player after an unconvincing first season in Germany and Mor has also attracted interest from Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp believed to be a fan.



However, La Viola have been doing all the running for Mor over the last few days and according to Italian radio station TMW Radio, the club are set to step up on their efforts to take him to Italy.





Fiorentina are looking to hold further talks with Dortmund to define an agreement and are keen to get a deal over the line for the 20-year-old winger as soon as possible.

Mor joined Dortmund from Danish side Nordsjaelland last summer, but was only a bit part player at the Westfalenstadion, making just 12 appearances in the Bundesliga.



And it seems he is on the verge of leaving Dortmund after just one season, with Fiorentina expected to be his next destination despite interest from England.

