Former Manchester United Star Dreaming of Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leading Red Devils To Title

Former Manchester United midfielder Bojan Djordjic admits that it wouldn’t surprise him if Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Old Trafford in January and leads Jose Mourinho’s men to the Premier League title.



Ibrahimovic has been ruled out for the rest of the year after he suffered in serious knee injury in April and is only expected to be fit early next year.











He scored 28 goals last season for Manchester United and Jose Mourinho has indicated his desire to re-sign the Swede in January if he returns to peak fitness by then.



And Djordjic admits that his dream would be to see Ibrahimovic lead Manchester United to a Premier League title in the second half of next season after rejoining the club in January.





The former Red Devil feels that the scenario is not implausible and believes Ibrahimovic still has more chapters to write to his already trophy laden career in European football.

Djordjic told Swedish daily Expressen: “Everyone knows that I have a weakness towards Zlatan and my dream scenario is that he will be back to Old Trafford in January and shoot Manchester United to the Premier League and prove one more point about his European career, which has already been remarkable.



“It would not surprise me because it feels there is one more chapter left in his book.”



Manchester United have paid big money to replace Ibrahimovic with Romelu Lukaku this summer, but Mourinho has indicated a desire to have the Swede back in his squad.

