VIDEO: Lionel Messi Bids Farewell To Neymar

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has issued a farewell message to Paris Saint-Germain bound Neymar and has wished him luck for his future.



The 25-year-old forward told his Barcelona team-mates earlier today that he will be joining PSG and the Catalan giants released a statement, confirming the player’s desire to leave.











Barcelona have made it clear that PSG will have to pay his full €222m buy-out clause, but it is expected to be a formality and Neymar is expected to be presented as their latest addition at the weekend.



Messi has issued a heartfelt statement to bid farewell to his team-mate and admits that it was a joy for him to play in the same team as the Brazil captain.



Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT



The Argentine took to Instagram and wrote, alongside releasing short video: “It was an enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you Neymar.

“I wish you luck in this new stage of your life."



Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and formed one of the deadliest attacking triumvirates with Messi and Luis Suarez, who joined the club from Liverpool in 2014.

