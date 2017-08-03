XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/08/2017 - 11:09 BST

Inter Go To Work To Break Liverpool’s Hearts On Naby Keita

 




Inter Milan are in contact with the representatives of Liverpool target Naby Keita to agree a deal for a move to the San Siro next summer.

Liverpool have been on the case of Keita all summer, but RB Leipzig have made it clear that under no circumstances they will be selling the 22-year-old midfielder this month.




However, things could be a lot different a year later as a €50m release clause in his contract will come into effect at the end of next season and RB Leipzig are unsure whether Keita will sign a new contract to eliminate the buy-out figure.

Inter are also interested in the midfielder and it has been claimed that RB Leipzig rejected a €60m bid from the Nerazzurri earlier in the summer.
 


But the Serie A giants are now working on signing Keita next year and are laying down the groundwork required to beat off competition for his signature at the end of next season.  

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Inter hierarchy have been in touch with the player’s representatives and working on them to make sure a deal could be done next season.

Keita remains a long term target for the club and they are prepared to trigger his release clause next summer if he agrees to move to the San Siro.

With Liverpool also interested, Inter are aware of the importance of convincing the player about moving to Italy as early as possible.
 