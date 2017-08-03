Juventus Still Undecided On Selling Arsenal Target, Rate Him Highly

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are undecided about what to do with Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado, going into the last month of the transfer window.



The former Chelsea winger’s future at Juventus has been a source of speculation this summer, with suggestions that the Colombian has become surplus to requirements.











The 29-year-old’s place in the squad has come under pressure due to the arrival of Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa from Fiorentina and Bayern Munich respectively.



Cuadrado has suitors in Europe with Roma and Arsenal interested in snapping him up and even AC Milan have been keeping tabs on the winger this summer.





Juventus are also aware that they could fetch around €30m from his sale, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are yet to make any definitive decision over his future.

The Italian champions are alive to offers for Cuadrado, but Massimiliano Allegri still feels the Colombian has a place in the squad and he has been a part of their pre-season preparations.



Allegri believes that Cuadrado is a special player and his loss could be felt.



The winger is not keen to leave Juventus for the moment and has continued to prepare for the new campaign with the Bianconeri.

