Leeds United Linked Schemer Makes Surprise Russia Switch

Leeds United linked midfielder Mario Pasalic has joined Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.



The 22-year-old Croatian midfielder spent last season on loan at AC Milan and was available on the transfer market this summer as he was not part of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s immediate plans.











Leeds were one of the many clubs who were linked with the midfielder, but the Croat has opted to move to Russia for his fourth loan spell since joining Chelsea in 2014.



Spartak Moscow have snapped up the midfielder amidst intense competition and he will be again looking to catch the eye with his performances in Russia, where he will wear the number 50 shirt.



Марио Пашалич выбрал в «Спартаке» 50-й номер! pic.twitter.com/FqQ3ZsTMmi — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) August 3, 2017



Massimo Carrera, the Spartak Moscow coach, is pleased to have the midfielder as part of his squad and is confident that Pasalic will improve the team this season.

He said in a statement: “The guy joined to help us move forward and meet new challenges.



“Mario went on the pitch and for a while trained individually – mostly running.”



Pasalic has become another one of the many players to leave Chelsea on loan this summer, but penned a new contract before he left.



He is yet to make a single senior appearance for the Blues since joining in 2014.

