X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/08/2017 - 13:11 BST

Rangers Star “Confident” Gap To Celtic Will Be Closed

 




Rangers striker Kenny Miller is confident of his side closing the gap with Scottish champions Celtic this season, though he is unwilling to make crazy predictions.

Celtic finished the domestic campaign unbeaten last season and picked up the treble of the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.




On the other hand their Glasgow rivals Rangers finished a distant third and a whopping 39 points off the top, something that caused much embarrassment to the club.

Under Pedro Caixinha, Rangers are looking to do much better in the upcoming campaign and have added a number of new faces to their ranks to improve the squad.
 


Miller admits that Rangers need to show more competitive edge compared to the previous campaign, but is confident that they will close the gap to their Glasgow rivals Celtic.  

The striker said in a press conference: “I am not going to say we are going to win the league, but we need to be more competitive in order to be more successful.

“I won't make crazy predictions which would come back on me.

"I want us to be better.

"I am confident we'll be closer this season.

“It's going to be a very competitive league and it's a season to look forward to.”

Rangers will open their league campaign this Sunday when they take an away trip to Motherwell.
 