Door Slammed On Arsenal After Approach For Bayern Munich Talent

Arsenal have been left disappointed after making enquiries about Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is an admirer of the 21-year-old and has been mulling making a move to take him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.











According to French TV programme Telefoot, Wenger recently opted to make an approach and he sought information on Coman's availability.



However, he was left disappointed after being informed that Coman wants to stay with Bayern Munich and the Bavarians have no plans to let him go.





Wenger could have been looking at Coman as an alternative to Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, who Arsenal have been trying to sign .