06 October 2016

05/08/2017 - 12:16 BST

Antonio Conte Keen To Further Add To Chelsea Squad

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he will need to sign more players to improve the quality of his squad and also add depth to it.

The champions have already signed four players this summer in the form of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.




For three of the four arrivals the Pensioners had to splash the cash.

The Italian manager though insists that he is not done yet and will be looking to sign more players in order to give his squad depth and also have more quality this season.
 


"We need more players to improve our squad both in terms of quality and the size of it", the manager said at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Community Shield on Sunday.  

Conte also took time to reveal that he has an idea about the kind of players his team need.

"It is important the club know his position on how many new players we need, and not the press."

On Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a move to Spain this summer with both Real Madrid and Barcelona showing interest, the Italian said that the player concerned his happy in London and will be back after recovering from his ankle injury.

"Eden Hazard is very happy to stay at Chelsea and start his season with us when he has recovered from injury."
 