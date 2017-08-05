Brendan Rodgers’ Comments “Farcical” – Hearts Interim Boss Hits Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Interim Hearts boss Jon Daly has dubbed comments made by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers "farcical" and believes the Northern Irishman would not have dreamt of talking about the structure at clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United when he was in charge at Liverpool.



Ahead of Celtic's 4-1 win over Hearts on Saturday, Rodgers expressed his sympathy for Ian Cathro, recently sacked by the Jambos, and suggested the players were signed by someone else and not suited to the way he wanted to play at Tynecastle.











Rodgers dubbed the set-up "confused" and suggested the players at Cathro's disposal were ill suited to the type of game the manager wanted to play.



For Daly, Rodgers overstepped the mark by talking about Hearts' structure, which includes a director of football in Craig Levein, and believes he would never have dreamt of making the same comments south of the border.





" I can understand the comments made about a manager losing his job because I'd be the very same. It's never nice to see someone lose their job but to comment on the recruitment of the players, to say that they don't fit the system, it's poor for me", Daly told BBC Scotland.