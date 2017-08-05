Tottenham Hotspur Talent Putting Injury Woe Behind Him To Kick On In New Campaign

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is looking to put his injury woes behind him and try to move forward and progress this season.



The academy recruit picked up an ankle injury in the Premier League match against Burnley last April and was forced out of action, returning only recently in Spurs' pre-season.











The England Under-21 international boarded the flight to the United States last month and played in all three pre-season friendlies against Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma and Premier League rivals Manchester City.



The youngster insists that he had a nice feeling about those games and now his primary aim will be to take that forward and progress well this season.





“I’m getting back into the flow of things, I’ve had three games under my belt in America and I’m feeling fresh", Winks told his club's official website.

"I’ve put the injury that I had to the back of my head and now I’m just going to try to move forward and progress this year.



"I’ve still got a while to go before I get back to the level I was at when I got injured but things are progressing well at the moment and I’m happy with the way things are going.”



Prior to the start of a new season though the noth Londoners will be playing hosts to Italian giants Juventus, whom they faced in Australia last summer and Winks insists that he will go into the game this Saturday with no pressure and full of excitement.



“I loved it last year, I just enjoyed going out there in what I think was my first proper pre-season game last summer.



"For me it was fantastic going out there and playing with no pressure, just playing with excitement against a really good team with a good team ourselves.



"I think it’ll be the same this time.



"Juventus are a top side and they’ll be good opposition for us going into the first game of the season next week.”

