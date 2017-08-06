It’s Too Early For Him To Play In The Bundesliga – Sporting Director Rules Out Swoop For Arsenal Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt will not be pursuing a deal for for Arsenal youngster Krystian Bielik.



It had been suggested that the Pole could make the move to Germany and Eintracht Frankfurt admit having had a conversation with Arsenal about the talent.











But Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Hubner insists that the club's view is that it is much too soon to expect Bielik to play Bundesliga football.



"We spoke to Arsenal about this staff member, but that is where it ended", Hubner told Hessenschau.





"He is a young player for whom the Bundesliga is certainly too early and a move is not to our advantage", the sporting director added.