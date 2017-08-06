XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/08/2017 - 20:09 BST

It’s Too Early For Him To Play In The Bundesliga – Sporting Director Rules Out Swoop For Arsenal Talent

 




Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt will not be pursuing a deal for for Arsenal youngster Krystian Bielik.

It had been suggested that the Pole could make the move to Germany and Eintracht Frankfurt admit having had a conversation with Arsenal about the talent.




But Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Hubner insists that the club's view is that it is much too soon to expect Bielik to play Bundesliga football.

"We spoke to Arsenal about this staff member, but that is where it ended", Hubner told Hessenschau.
 


"He is a young player for whom the Bundesliga is certainly too early and a move is not to our advantage", the sporting director added.

Bielik turned 19 years old earlier this year and the centre-back-cum-defensive-midfielder was snapped up by Arsenal from Polish giants Legia Warsaw in 2015.

He spent time on loan at Birmingham City in the second half of last season, playing Championship football with Harry Redknapp's men.

But Eintracht Frankfurt believe Bielik is not yet in a position to positively affect Bundesliga games.

Arsenal may look to send the Pole on a fresh loan for the forthcoming campaign to further boost his first team experience.
 