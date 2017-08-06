Roma Could Move For Liverpool Target After Latest Riyad Mahrez Bid Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are preparing to turn to Liverpool linked winger Lucas Vazquez after Leicester City rejected a third offer for Riyad Mahrez.



The Giallorossi are desperate to snap up Mahrez and have been working overtime to put a deal in place for the Algeria international.











But according to Sky Italia, the Foxes have now rejected Roma's third offer for Mahrez, which came in at the €35m mark.



The Premier League side want around €44m for the winger, which means the two sides are a substantial €9m apart in their respective valuations.





Now Roma are lookng at other options and Real Madrid winger Vazquez tops the list .