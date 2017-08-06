XRegister
06 October 2016

06/08/2017 - 18:47 BST

Roma Could Move For Liverpool Target After Latest Riyad Mahrez Bid Rejected

 




Roma are preparing to turn to Liverpool linked winger Lucas Vazquez after Leicester City rejected a third offer for Riyad Mahrez.

The Giallorossi are desperate to snap up Mahrez and have been working overtime to put a deal in place for the Algeria international.




But according to Sky Italia, the Foxes have now rejected Roma's third offer for Mahrez, which came in at the €35m mark.

The Premier League side want around €44m for the winger, which means the two sides are a substantial €9m apart in their respective valuations.
 


Now Roma are lookng at other options and Real Madrid winger Vazquez tops the list.

Vazquez, who has been linked with Liverpool this summer, is available for between €30m and €35m, meaning Roma would be able to sign the Spaniard with the same bid which has just been rejected by Leicester for Mahrez.

The Giallorossi have already probed Real Madrid about Vazquez and could be ready to pull the trigger on a move for the player.

Vazquez, 26, was handed regular game time at the Bernabeu by Zinedine Zidane last term.
 