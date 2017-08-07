Agent Dismisses Talk of Bournemouth Bid For Arsenal Target Jorginho

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who has been linked with Arsenal this summer, has dismissed talk of a bid from Bournemouth for his client.



Jorginho has attracted interest from a number of sides in recent months due to his performances for Napoli, but the Serie A side are not looking to cash in on him.











Bournemouth have been mooted as keen on the midfielder and there has been talk of a bid, but Jorginho's agent insists no offer from the Cherries has come in for his client.



"They've never made a concrete offer", agent Joao Santos said on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss when asked about a Bournemouth bid.





Napoli are in a strong position to resist Jorginho's departure as he has a further three years on his contract with the club .