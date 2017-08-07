XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2017 - 16:19 BST

Agent Dismisses Talk of Bournemouth Bid For Arsenal Target Jorginho

 




The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who has been linked with Arsenal this summer, has dismissed talk of a bid from Bournemouth for his client.

Jorginho has attracted interest from a number of sides in recent months due to his performances for Napoli, but the Serie A side are not looking to cash in on him.




Bournemouth have been mooted as keen on the midfielder and there has been talk of a bid, but Jorginho's agent insists no offer from the Cherries has come in for his client.

"They've never made a concrete offer", agent Joao Santos said on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss when asked about a Bournemouth bid.
 


Napoli are in a strong position to resist Jorginho's departure as he has a further three years on his contract with the club.

Last term Jorginho made 27 appearances in Serie A for Napoli, providing three assists in the process and boosting his stock.

He had been linked with several Premier League clubs before joining Napoli from Hellas Verona in 2014.
 