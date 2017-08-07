XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2017 - 10:42 BST

Manchester United Fail With Bid For Chelsea Target

 




Barcelona have knocked back a Manchester United offer for midfielder Sergi Roberto, who is also on Chelsea’s radar.

The 25-year-old Barcelona academy product became an important member of the first team squad last season and clocked up 47 appearances across all competitions.




Roberto is firmly in Ernesto Valverde’s plans for next season, but it hasn’t stopped other clubs from showing an interest in the snaring the midfielder away from Barcelona this summer.

Manchester United are firmly chasing the midfielder and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they recently tabled a €40m offer for Roberto to firm up their interest.
 


However, Barcelona have rejected the offer out of hand and have made it clear the 25-year-old is not for sale this summer despite the speculation over his future.  

Manchester United are not the only English club who are interested in Roberto as it has been claimed that even Premier League champions Chelsea are keeping tabs on him.

The player’s entourage have insisted that Roberto wants to continue at Barcelona, but have also indicated that anything could happen from now until the end of the window on 31st August.

Roberto has a contract until 2019 with the Catalan giants.
 