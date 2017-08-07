Manchester United Fail With Bid For Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have knocked back a Manchester United offer for midfielder Sergi Roberto, who is also on Chelsea’s radar.



The 25-year-old Barcelona academy product became an important member of the first team squad last season and clocked up 47 appearances across all competitions.











Roberto is firmly in Ernesto Valverde’s plans for next season, but it hasn’t stopped other clubs from showing an interest in the snaring the midfielder away from Barcelona this summer.



Manchester United are firmly chasing the midfielder and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they recently tabled a €40m offer for Roberto to firm up their interest.





However, Barcelona have rejected the offer out of hand and have made it clear the 25-year-old is not for sale this summer despite the speculation over his future.

Manchester United are not the only English club who are interested in Roberto as it has been claimed that even Premier League champions Chelsea are keeping tabs on him.



The player’s entourage have insisted that Roberto wants to continue at Barcelona, but have also indicated that anything could happen from now until the end of the window on 31st August.



Roberto has a contract until 2019 with the Catalan giants.

