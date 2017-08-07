Monaco Bid To Hijack Marseille’s Jordan Amavi Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have made contact with Jordan Amavi's representatives as they look to beat Marseille to the Aston Villa defender's signature.



Marseille have been in pole position to sign the former Nice man and were hopeful of quickly completing a loan with a view to a permanent move deal, despite interest from Fiorentina.











But a Stade Velodrome switch is not done and dusted for Amavi yet and, according to Yahoo Sports France, Monaco have now been in touch with the player's representatives.



Monaco were linked with Amavi earlier this summer, but their interest cooled.





Now the Ligue 1 champions are back in the race and are looking to take Amavi to the Stade Louis II.