PSG Not Ruling Out Signing Liverpool and Man City Target Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are aware that it will be financially tricky for them to sign Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe this summer, but they have not ruled out the possibility of doing so.



The 18-year-old striker’s future at Monaco has been subject to much speculation all summer and with a little over 20 odd days left in the window, the situation remains unclear.











Real Madrid and Manchester City are still pushing to sign him and even Liverpool have not been ruled out as a possible destination, despite the chances of Mbappe ending up on Merseyside being minimal.



PSG have also been interested in the young Frenchman, but many feel after spending €222m on signing Neymar from Barcelona, the club won’t be able to justify signing Mbappe too.





However, PSG have not ruled out the possibility of signing the young striker and are considering all the options before taking a final call on whether to make a move this month.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club are aware that signing Mbappe this summer will be tricky because of the financial implications of a deal.



There have already been some noise about PSG breaching the Financial Fair Play rules in signing Neymar and a proposed deal for Mbappe could set the cat amongst the pigeons with regards to spending rules.

