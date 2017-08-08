XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2017 - 14:56 BST

Dortmund and Liverpool Focus In On Same Player For Life After Losing Stars To Barcelona

 




Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are shaping up to battle for Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams in the event they lose their star men to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are targeting Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as they bid to forget the pain of losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m.




Both Dortmund and Liverpool could lose their stars to Barcelona, and the pair are making plans in the event they lose their talents.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is Athletic Bilbao's Williams who is firmly in the sights of the Bundesliga and Premier League club.
 


Both rate Williams highly and are ready to move to sign him this summer, pushing ahead of interest from Italian giants Inter.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp followed Williams during his time as Dortmund coach and got a close look at the striker last weekend when his Reds team played Athletic Bilbao in a friendly.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the game, but Williams scored for the Spanish side.
 