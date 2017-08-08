Dortmund and Liverpool Focus In On Same Player For Life After Losing Stars To Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are shaping up to battle for Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams in the event they lose their star men to Barcelona.



The Catalan giants are targeting Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho as they bid to forget the pain of losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m.











Both Dortmund and Liverpool could lose their stars to Barcelona, and the pair are making plans in the event they lose their talents.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is Athletic Bilbao's Williams who is firmly in the sights of the Bundesliga and Premier League club.





Both rate Williams highly and are ready to move to sign him this summer, pushing ahead of interest from Italian giants Inter .