I Do My Own Homework – Pedro Caixinha Says Rangers Prepared

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha insists he has fully done his homework ahead of his side's Scottish League Cup meeting with Dunfermline, stressing he will not let others do work which is his to do.



The Gers started their Scottish Premiership campaign off with a 2-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday and are now bidding to keep their winning momentum going when they welcome Dunfermline to Ibrox on Wednesday evening.











Rangers want to put in a strong tilt at the domestic cups and Caixinha is leaving nothing to chance by making sure he is as fully informed on his side's opponents as is possible.



"I know everything about Dunfermline; I don’t leave my homework for others to do. I know they are a good side from the Championship with a good manager and good quality and experienced players", he said at a press conference.





" It is important for you to scout the opponent in a specific contest which is similar to the one you will face", Caixinha added.