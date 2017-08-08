West Ham New Boy Was Offered To Ligue 1 Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





New West Ham United signing Sead Haksabanovic was offered to both Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain before he joined the Hammers.



Just 18 years old, the attacking midfielder joined West Ham earlier this week and put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Premier League side.











Haksabanovic has joined from Swedish side Halmstads, but the fee has not been disclosed by the Hammers.



He could have ended up in France though, as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the teenager was offered to both Monaco and PSG earlier this summer.





Haksabanovic has been tipped for big things and won his first senior international cap for Montenegro in June .