06 October 2016

08/08/2017 - 15:41 BST

West Ham New Boy Was Offered To Ligue 1 Giants

 




New West Ham United signing Sead Haksabanovic was offered to both Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain before he joined the Hammers.

Just 18 years old, the attacking midfielder joined West Ham earlier this week and put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Premier League side.




Haksabanovic has joined from Swedish side Halmstads, but the fee has not been disclosed by the Hammers.

He could have ended up in France though, as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the teenager was offered to both Monaco and PSG earlier this summer.
 


Haksabanovic has been tipped for big things and won his first senior international cap for Montenegro in June.

He made his debut for Halmstads at the age of just 15 and in the process became the club's youngest ever player and the second youngest to play in the Allsvenskan.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham look to involve him in the senior team from the off, or allow him to settle in their Under-23 ranks.
 