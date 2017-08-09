XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/08/2017 - 11:31 BST

Claim From France: Paris Saint-Germain Put Bid In For Kylian Mbappe

 




Paris Saint-Germain have slapped in their first offer for Manchester City and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, according to French outlet Culture PSG.

PSG have already shocked the world of football with the way they snared Neymar away from Barcelona this summer by paying his whopping €222m release clause.




However, the Parisians have also been eyeing the new sensation of French football Mbappe and have been keen to take him to the Parc des Princes this summer too.

Many felt the proposed figures for a deal to sign Mbappe could put off PSG because of their large outlay on Neymar, but it seems the Parisians are not backing out.
 


It has been claimed that PSG tabled an offer worth €170m on Tuesday to sign Mbappe from Monaco and are looking to make the striker the second most expensive player after Neymar.  

PSG have offered an initial fee of €140m and another €30m in bonus payments, but Monaco are said to be unwilling to accept the offer from their Ligue 1 rivals.

The Ligue 1 champions are keen to avoid selling the 18-year-old to Monaco and would prefer to see him move to Real Madrid if he finally decides to leave the club this summer.

Monaco are also reportedly eyeing a fee of around €180m from Mbappe’s sale, excluding bonus payments.
 