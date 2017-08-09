XRegister
X
06 October 2016

09/08/2017 - 12:19 BST

I'll Help Leeds Get Back Where They Should Be – Manchester United Loanee Focused On Whites Glory

 




Leeds United new boy Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is hoping to develop his overall game during his loan stint at Elland Road, while helping the Whites "get back where they should be".

The Yorkshire giants snapped up the 20-year-old left-back on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United in recent days as they look to have more options in their defence.




The youngster, who has 14 senior appearances under his belt at Manchester United, had a less than fruitful loan spell at Wolves last season and is hoping for a different experience at Leeds.

Borthwick-Jackson admits that his main aim is to play as many games as possible this season for the Whites and develop both the mental and physical aspects of the game.
 


The defender is also hoping to help Leeds achieve their target of finishing in the top six this season, as he looks to be part of a squad to take the Whites back to the Premier League.  

Borthwick-Jackson told LUTV when asked about his goals this season at Leeds: “Just looking to get as many games as I can and develop as much as I can.

“Get stronger both physically and mentally and just develop my game overall.

“I am looking forward to helping Leeds get back where they should be.”

It remains to be seen whether he makes his debut for Leeds in the EFL Cup first round game against Port Vale later tonight.
 