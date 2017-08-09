La Liga Club Willing To Fight Newcastle United To Land Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Deportivo La Coruna president Tino Fernandez has insisted that the club will keep fighting to take Newcastle United linked striker Lucas Perez back to Spain this month.



Perez left Deportivo for Arsenal last summer, but things did not go according to plan for him in England and he played very little football last season at the Emirates.











The Spaniard has been determined about leaving Arsenal, but with only three weeks left in the window, he remains on their books despite wanting to leave all summer.



Newcastle are interested in taking him to the north east of England, but he is attracting interest from Deportivo, with Fernandez insisting that Perez is excited about returning.





While the Deportivo supremo admits that they have financial restrictions, he insisted that the club will fight hard to take the striker back to the club.

However, he also added that the club can’t wait for too long as they need to take a call on a very important position in the team.



Asked about their pursuit of Perez, Fernandez was quoted as saying by Riazor.org: “Nothing is impossible, but we have limits and we cannot go further than that.



“We will continue to fight for him as the truth is that he is very excited to come.



“We cannot wait for too long and we are looking at other options because we have to make decisions for an important position.”

