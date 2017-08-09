XRegister
09/08/2017 - 13:11 BST

Liverpool Target Misses Squad Photo, Serie A Move Imminent

 




Borussia Dortmund have indicated that Emre Mor, who has been linked with Liverpool, Fiorentina, Roma and Inter, is on the way out of the club.

The Turkey international was at training on Wednesday, which he did individually, before then being excused from the club's media day and official squad photograph.




As such, Mor is expected to be sold to another club in the near future, ending just a year-long spell in Germany which started with a €9.5m move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

He has been linked with Liverpool, Fiorentina and Roma, but it is Inter which is widely reported to be his next destination, with a loan deal mooted.
 


Mor has been tipped for big things, but struggled to make an impact with Dortmund and will hope for a change of fortune in Serie A.

He was handed just five Bundesliga starts by Dortmund last term in what was a frustrating campaign for the 20-year-old.

Mor was born in Denmark and represented the country at youth level before switching to Turkey Under-21s and then into the senior Turkey squad, for whom he has won 12 caps so far.
 