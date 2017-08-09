Liverpool Target Misses Squad Photo, Serie A Move Imminent

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have indicated that Emre Mor, who has been linked with Liverpool, Fiorentina, Roma and Inter, is on the way out of the club.



The Turkey international was at training on Wednesday, which he did individually, before then being excused from the club's media day and official squad photograph.











As such, Mor is expected to be sold to another club in the near future, ending just a year-long spell in Germany which started with a €9.5m move from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



He has been linked with Liverpool, Fiorentina and Roma, but it is Inter which is widely reported to be his next destination, with a loan deal mooted.





Mor has been tipped for big things, but struggled to make an impact with Dortmund and will hope for a change of fortune in Serie A .