Super Agent Talks With AC Milan Over Zlatan Ibrahimovic Contract

Italian super agent Mino Raiola has offered AC Milan a chance to sign veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in all competitions last season for Manchester United before suffering a serious knee injury in April, which is expected to keep him out of action for the rest of the year.











He became a free agent after his contract expired in the summer, but Manchester United have been in talks with Raiola over re-signing him in January after he recovers from his injury.



But the Swede could have more options on his table by then as he has been widely linked with a move to the MLS, with LA Galaxy believed to be keen to sign him.





And it seems another one of his former clubs could be in the race as according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Raiola has proposed the opportunity to sign Ibrahimovic to AC Milan.

The veteran striker won a Serie A title with the Rossoneri and still shares a good relationship with the fans and the club’s hierarchy.



Raiola has discussed a contract with AC Milan for Ibrahimovic, which could see him return to the San Siro in January.



It remains to be seen whether he accepts an offer from Manchester United or looks to reunite with AC Milan during the winter window.

