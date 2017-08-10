XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/08/2017 - 14:28 BST

Even When I Get Perfection I Want More – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha wants to build on a good start to the season and admits that he is seeking perfection from his team.

The Glasgow giants opened their league campaign last weekend with a 2-1 win away to Motherwell and followed it with a 6-0 thrashing of Dunfermline Athletic in the League Cup on Wednesday night.




Rangers will play their first league game at Ibrox this season on Saturday when they host Hibernian and Caixinha is again looking to bag three points from the fixture and continue their good form.

He feels it is important that Rangers hold on to their momentum and build on a good start to the campaign and he insisted that there is more belief in his current squad of players.
 


Caixinha has revealed that he is seeking perfection from his players this season.  

The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “All the focus is on the three points.

"We know we will have the support from our fans, and it is my concern to have the players ready.

“It is always important to build on winning.

"They believe in themselves as a team. It's a good start, but we want to build on that.

“I am a guy who chases perfection, but when I get it I want more.”

Rangers are looking to close the gap to Glasgow rivals Celtic this season after finishing a whopping 39 points behind the Bhoys in their last league campaign.
 