I’ll Keep Chris Wood On His Toes Says Leeds United New Boy

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban is prepared to push Chris Wood for a place in the team and has vowed to keep the Kiwi on his toes.



The 23-year-old striker joined Leeds from Chievo Verona this summer, after a spell on loan in Albania, and is expected to remain the understudy to the New Zealander this season at Elland Road.











Ekuban made his debut for Leeds on Wednesday night against Port Vale in the EFL Cup first round game and registered a goal and an assist each in his team’s 4-1 win at home.



Wood is expected to return to the line-up for their game against Preston North End at the weekend, with Ekuban expected to drop back to the bench for the time being.





The striker is aware of the challenge in front of him as Wood has been in sensational form for the Whites since last season, but he is upbeat about his chances.

And Ekuban is confident that healthy competition between the two will take their game to the next level.



The 23-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about the challenge of competing with Wood: “I’ll work as I have always done and try to give my best every day.



“I know he’s a great striker, he’s the first choice and he is doing quite well.



“We know we have to give each other competition to always be at the top and this is what we are trying to do.”



Wood scored in Leeds’ 3-2 win over Bolton in the first league game of their campaign last weekend.

