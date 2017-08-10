Juventus Join Chase For Chelsea and Manchester United Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have joined the chase for Manchester United and Chelsea target Sergi Roberto, but the midfielder still wants to continue at Barcelona.



The 25-year-old has a €40m release clause in his contract and Manchester United have stated their intention to pay that figure, but Barcelona have rejected their overtures.











The player is yet to show any inclination to leave this summer and wants to continue at Barcelona, however more clubs are joining the race to sign him this month.



Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him with Antonio Conte personally trying to convince him to move to London and according to Catalan daily Sport, Juventus are also keen on signing him.





The Italian champions are prepared to pay his release clause, but Roberto remains unconvinced about leaving Barcelona despite interest from England and Italy.

However, the 25-year-old midfielder wants to play regular football next season and for the moment he is not one of the starting midfield men in Ernesto Valverde’s team.



His agent met Barcelona earlier this week and the club have stated their intention to offer Roberto a new contract.



But the midfielder is seeking assurances about playing opportunities next season and is set to meet Valverde soon to sort out his role in the Barcelona team.

