XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/08/2017 - 21:28 BST

Leeds United Put Feelers Out Over Loaning Striker On €3.4m Per Year Salary

 




Leeds United are interested in signing Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan.

The Whites are looking to do further business in the remainder of the summer transfer window and are aiming to strengthen both ends of the pitch.




According to German daily Bild, the Yorkshire giants are keen on taking Lasogga on loan for the season and have put out the feelers to Hamburg over a potential deal.

Hamburg could be interested in offloading Lasogga to Leeds, not least because they would be able to shed his hefty €3.4m per year salary, although they could have to pay a portion of it while he is in England.
 


How keen the striker is on the move remains unclear, especially as his girlfriend is expecting a baby in early September.

Lasogga, 25, has been linked with moving to England in the past, but has continued to ply his trade in the Bundesliga.

He scored regularly during a spell at Hertha Berlin and initially made a big impression when on loan at Hamburg, before completing a permanent move to the club.

But this summer Lasogga has been on the fringes at Hamburg and is coach Markus Gisdol's fifth choice striker.
 