Leeds United Put Feelers Out Over Loaning Striker On €3.4m Per Year Salary

Leeds United are interested in signing Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan.



The Whites are looking to do further business in the remainder of the summer transfer window and are aiming to strengthen both ends of the pitch.











According to German daily Bild, the Yorkshire giants are keen on taking Lasogga on loan for the season and have put out the feelers to Hamburg over a potential deal.



Hamburg could be interested in offloading Lasogga to Leeds, not least because they would be able to shed his hefty €3.4m per year salary, although they could have to pay a portion of it while he is in England.





How keen the striker is on the move remains unclear, especially as his girlfriend is expecting a baby in early September.