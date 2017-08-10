XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/08/2017 - 10:53 BST

What Is Danny Rose Thinking – Manchester United Legend Slams Tottenham Star

 




Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Danny Rose for suggesting that he would consider leaving Tottenham Hotspur for higher wages after missing half of last season due to an injury.

Rose rocked Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham applecart on Wednesday night when he suggested that he will consider leaving Spurs this summer if he receives a good offer.




The 27-year-old defender also insisted that he wants the best pay package from Tottenham and stressed that he is aware of the kind of wages he could command in the current market.

Rose has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, but he is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in January and is expected to miss the start of the season.
 


And Neville feels that after missing half of last season with the injury, it was unwise of Rose to air his views about potentially leaving Tottenham as it could sour his relationship with his team-mates.  

The former Manchester United defender took to Twitter and wrote: “WTF is Danny Rose thinking!!

“Imagine walking into the training ground having not been fit for months and months.

"Morning lads!!”

It remains to be seen what Tottenham boss Pochettino and club chairman Daniel Levy make of Rose’s comments about a possible transfer and wages.

Tottenham have a strict wage structure and the club could be unwilling to hand the defender a big pay rise.
 