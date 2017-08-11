XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/08/2017 - 13:38 BST

Celtic Boosted In Patrick Roberts Chase As Rivals For Winger Cool Interest

 




Ligue 1 side Nice are no longer as keen on rivalling Celtic for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

Nice, who have a Champions League playoff round tie later this month, had been trying to finalise a deal to sign Roberts on loan and noises in France suggested they were confident of getting the job done.




But things have since changed and Nice have snapped up winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Monaco, splashing out €10m to land the highly rated France Under-20 international.

As such, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nice are not as interested in signing Roberts from Manchester City.
 


The news removes potential rivals for Roberts' signature for Celtic and boosts the Scottish club's chances of re-signing the wide-man.

It has been claimed that Roberts wants to return to Celtic Park, but the prospect of lining up alongside Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder on the French south coast could have been irresistible.

Celtic are also trying to navigate their way through the Champions League playoff round and could yet meet Nice in the competition, by which time they may have re-signed Roberts.
 