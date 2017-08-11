Celtic Boosted In Patrick Roberts Chase As Rivals For Winger Cool Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 side Nice are no longer as keen on rivalling Celtic for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.



Nice, who have a Champions League playoff round tie later this month, had been trying to finalise a deal to sign Roberts on loan and noises in France suggested they were confident of getting the job done.











But things have since changed and Nice have snapped up winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Monaco, splashing out €10m to land the highly rated France Under-20 international.



As such, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nice are not as interested in signing Roberts from Manchester City.





The news removes potential rivals for Roberts' signature for Celtic and boosts the Scottish club's chances of re-signing the wide-man.