Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Responds To Arsene Wenger Suggestion

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he is not looking for sympathy from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.
Conte wants to make further signings this summer, but Wenger has said he has no sympathy for the Chelsea boss' small squad size due to the number of players the Blues currently have out on loan; the Frenchman suggested Conte could recall loanees.
But the Italian tactician brushed off Wenger's comments and insisted he is not looking for sympathy, while if Chelsea have loaned players out then they have done so because they are not yet ready for the Blues' first team.
"My message is that I am not looking for any sympathy from the other coaches", Conte said at a press conference.
"If the club decide to send players on loan for their development it is because they are not ready to play for Chelsea", he added.
Chelsea have a host of young talents out on loan, but Conte is ready to make further additions before the transfer window slams shut.
While Conte worked with a small squad and regularly named the same team last season, in the new campaign he has the added pressure of Champions League football to deal with.
Chelsea will also be expected to put in a strong defence of their Premier League title.