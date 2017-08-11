XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/08/2017 - 13:45 BST

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Responds To Arsene Wenger Suggestion

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he is not looking for sympathy from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Conte wants to make further signings this summer, but Wenger has said he has no sympathy for the Chelsea boss' small squad size due to the number of players the Blues currently have out on loan; the Frenchman suggested Conte could recall loanees.




But the Italian tactician brushed off Wenger's comments and insisted he is not looking for sympathy, while if Chelsea have loaned players out then they have done so because they are not yet ready for the Blues' first team.

"My message is that I am not looking for any sympathy from the other coaches", Conte said at a press conference.
 


"If the club decide to send players on loan for their development it is because they are not ready to play for Chelsea", he added.

Chelsea have a host of young talents out on loan, but Conte is ready to make further additions before the transfer window slams shut.

While Conte worked with a small squad and regularly named the same team last season, in the new campaign he has the added pressure of Champions League football to deal with.

Chelsea will also be expected to put in a strong defence of their Premier League title.
 