Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Responds To Arsene Wenger Suggestion

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he is not looking for sympathy from Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.



Conte wants to make further signings this summer, but Wenger has said he has no sympathy for the Chelsea boss' small squad size due to the number of players the Blues currently have out on loan; the Frenchman suggested Conte could recall loanees.











But the Italian tactician brushed off Wenger's comments and insisted he is not looking for sympathy, while if Chelsea have loaned players out then they have done so because they are not yet ready for the Blues' first team.



"My message is that I am not looking for any sympathy from the other coaches", Conte said at a press conference.





" If the club decide to send players on loan for their development it is because they are not ready to play for Chelsea", he added.