Leeds United Looking For Replacement For Burnley Target Chris Wood

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is already planning for the possibility of life without Burnley target Chris Wood, according to the Sun.



Wood has been consistently linked with Premier League clubs throughout the summer and Whites sporting director Victor Orta has admitted he cannot rule out selling the Kiwi hitman.











It has been claimed that Burnley are putting the finishing touches to a £15m offer for Wood, as they seek to replace Andre Gray, who has been sold to Watford for £18m.



But even more ominously for Leeds fans, Christiansen has started to look for replacements for Wood as he fears losing his key striker.





Interest from Leeds in Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga has recently emerged and the Whites are eyeing a loan deal for the German.