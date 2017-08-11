Tottenham Hotspur Target Says ‘Yes’ To West Ham, Hammers Now Want Him To Convince Club To Sell

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have managed to convince Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder William Carvalho to move to the London Stadium, but they are yet to find an agreement with Sporting Lisbon.



The 25-year-old has been widely linked with a move to England over the last few years and this summer hasn’t been any different with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be after him.











Tottenham and Crystal Palace are said to be interested in snapping him up, but it is another London club in West Ham who have been doing all the running in recent days.



A West Ham delegation have been camping in Lisbon in order to sign William, and according to Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias, they have reached an agreement with the player over a proposed transfer.





It has been claimed William has been convinced by West Ham to move to the London Stadium and the Hammers are now working on an agreement with Sporting Lisbon.

The east Londoners have slapped in a €30m offer for the midfielder, but the Portuguese giants are holding out for more money for William this summer.



The West Ham delegation are expected to stay in Lisbon until Tuesday and they have asked the player to convince the club to accept an offer for him by next week.



William has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs in recent years, including Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, but West Ham are in pole position to take him to England.

