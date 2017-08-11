We Were Courageous – Olivier Giroud Hails Arsenal’s Dramatic 4-3 Win Over Leicester

Follow @insidefutbol





Olivier Giroud has labelled Arsenal's come-from-behind 4-3 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium "courageous" and says his side always believed they could take all three points.



The Gunners started quickly on home turf when new signing Alexandre Lacazette struck with just wo minutes on the clock, making no mistake with a headed effort.











But the lead did not last long and within three minutes Leicester were level, Shinji Okazaki nodding the ball into the back of the net in the fifth minute.



Arsenal were then stunned as Jamie Vardy connected with a Marc Albrighton cross in the 29th minute to make it 2-1 to the visitors.





However, the Gunners rallied and Danny Welbeck levelled in first half stoppage time.