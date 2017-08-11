XRegister
06 October 2016

11/08/2017 - 21:53 BST

We Were Courageous – Olivier Giroud Hails Arsenal’s Dramatic 4-3 Win Over Leicester

 




Olivier Giroud has labelled Arsenal's come-from-behind 4-3 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium "courageous" and says his side always believed they could take all three points.

The Gunners started quickly on home turf when new signing Alexandre Lacazette struck with just wo minutes on the clock, making no mistake with a headed effort.




But the lead did not last long and within three minutes Leicester were level, Shinji Okazaki nodding the ball into the back of the net in the fifth minute.

Arsenal were then stunned as Jamie Vardy connected with a Marc Albrighton cross in the 29th minute to make it 2-1 to the visitors.
 


However, the Gunners rallied and Danny Welbeck levelled in first half stoppage time.

Leicester would not be disheartened though and Vardy struck again in the 56th minute from a Riyad Mahrez corner.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger responded by bringing on Giroud and Aaron Ramsey in the 67th minute, but his side were still behind heading into the final ten minutes of the game.

The fightback did happen however with Ramsey (83rd minute) and Giroud (85th minute) securing a 4-3 opening night win for the Gunners.

Giroud was quick to hail it and told Sky Sports after the match: "Obviously I knew that I was going to have a chance so we tried to push.

"We kept the faith and kept believing in our game to push hard.

"We've been courageous to the end and thank God we won the game", he added.
 

 