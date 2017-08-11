We’re Having Conversations – Jose Mourinho Confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic Re-Signing Talks

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits the Red Devils are looking at bringing back Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the second half of the season.
He suffered ligament damage in his knee in a Europa League match against Anderlecht in April this year and was ruled out for the remainder of the season and at least the first half of the new campaign.
Ibrahimovic's contract at Old Trafford expired earlier this summer, but Manchester United have been linked with re-signing him and Mourinho makes no bones about the fact it is a possibility.
However, the Portuguese insists there is no urgency about the situation as Ibrahimovic still has much recovery work ahead of him.
"You know he’s injured, he needs time to recover, he’s not ready to play tomorrow", he said at a press conference.
"It’s not something urgent, that we are desperate to have it done or not done.
"I just think that he was very clear by showing what he did, last year was not enough for him.
"He thinks he can do more and wants more at the highest level, so we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season", Mourinho added.
Other clubs are also showing an interest in Ibrahimovic and the Swede has been linked with a move to the MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy, while another of him former clubs in the shape of AC Milan are keen to give him the platform for one last hurrah.