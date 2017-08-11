We’re Having Conversations – Jose Mourinho Confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic Re-Signing Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits the Red Devils are looking at bringing back Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the second half of the season.



He suffered ligament damage in his knee in a Europa League match against Anderlecht in April this year and was ruled out for the remainder of the season and at least the first half of the new campaign.











Ibrahimovic's contract at Old Trafford expired earlier this summer, but Manchester United have been linked with re-signing him and Mourinho makes no bones about the fact it is a possibility.



However, the Portuguese insists there is no urgency about the situation as Ibrahimovic still has much recovery work ahead of him.





" You know he’s injured, he needs time to recover, he’s not ready to play tomorrow", he said at a press conference.