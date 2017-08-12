Frankly I’m Not Thinking About It – Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Linked Midfielder On Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Jean-Michael Seri is not keen to think too much about the speculation surrounding his future at Nice at the moment.



The 26-year-old midfielder has been regularly linked with a move away from Nice this summer, with clubs in England and Spain believed to be interested in his services.











Tottenham and Arsenal are believed to be keeping tabs on the Ivoirian this summer, but Barcelona are the ones who have been putting in a real effort to sign Seri.



They have been in contact with the player’s entourage and are expected to put in a bid for him next week, but Seri is not keen to shift his focus from his actual job of playing football.





He believes he needs to concentrate on the crucial games coming up for Nice in the coming weeks and is not keen to pay too much attention to the stories surrounding his future.

Asked about the rumours surrounding his future, Seri was quoted as saying by French outlet TopMercato: “Frankly, my head is not there.



“I am focusing on the upcoming days as we have a few games and I have to concentrate on them.



“There are people who can deal with his stuff but I don’t know anything about it and I definitely don’t know more than you people.



“The media talks about stories but I am focused on my preparations.”



Nice are unwilling to accept any bid less than the €40m release clause they privately agreed with the player.

